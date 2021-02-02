Mazda Reports January Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 25,259 vehicles, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to January 2020. With 24 selling days in January, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 11.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

Sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9, totaled 20,279 in January, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to January 2020 .

. Sales of the CX-9 increased 5.7 percent in January with 2,698 vehicles sold.

Sales of the CX-5 increased 5.2 percent with 13,583 vehicles sold.

Sales of the CX-30 totaled 3,624 in January, an increase of 53 percent compared to January 2020 .

. Sales of the MX-5 Miata totaled 536 vehicles, an increase of 35.4 percent compared to January 2020 .

. Sales of the Mazda3 increased 22 percent with 3,046 vehicles sold.

CPO sales totaled 5,247 vehicles in January, an increase of 12.4 percent compared to January 2020 .

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 3,769 vehicles, a decrease of 21.2 percent compared to January 2020.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

January January YOY % % MTD

2021 2020 Change DSR

Mazda3 3,046 2,496 22.0% 27.1%

Mazda6 1,398 1,755 (20.3)% (17.0)%

MX-5 Miata 536 396 35.4% 41.0%

CX-3 374 1,146 (67.4)% (66.0)%

CX-30 3,624 2,368 53.0% 59.4%

CX-5 13,583 12,908 5.2% 9.6%

CX-9 2,698 2,552 5.7% 10.1%

CARS 4,980 4,647 7.2% 11.6%

TRUCKS 20,279 18,974 6.9% 11.3%

TOTAL 25,259 23,621 6.9% 11.4%

*Selling Days 24 25





