Mazda Reports January Sales Results

Mazda North American Operations

Feb 02, 2021, 10:05 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 25,259 vehicles, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to January 2020. With 24 selling days in January, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 11.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9, totaled 20,279 in January, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to January 2020.
  • Sales of the CX-9 increased 5.7 percent in January with 2,698 vehicles sold.  
  • Sales of the CX-5 increased 5.2 percent with 13,583 vehicles sold.  
  • Sales of the CX-30 totaled 3,624 in January, an increase of 53 percent compared to January 2020.
  • Sales of the MX-5 Miata totaled 536 vehicles, an increase of 35.4 percent compared to January 2020.
  • Sales of the Mazda3 increased 22 percent with 3,046 vehicles sold.  
  • CPO sales totaled 5,247 vehicles in January, an increase of 12.4 percent compared to January 2020.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 3,769 vehicles, a decrease of 21.2 percent compared to January 2020.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












January

January

YOY %

% MTD

January

January

YOY %

% MTD

2021

2020

Change

DSR

2021

2020

Change

DSR











Mazda3

3,046

2,496

22.0%

27.1%

3,046

2,496

22.0%

27.1%

Mazda6

1,398

1,755

(20.3)%

(17.0)%

1,398

1,755

(20.3)%

(17.0)%

MX-5 Miata

536

396

35.4%

41.0%

536

396

35.4%

41.0%

CX-3

374

1,146

(67.4)%

(66.0)%

374

1,146

(67.4)%

(66.0)%

CX-30

3,624

2,368

53.0%

59.4%

3,624

2,368

53.0%

59.4%

CX-5

13,583

12,908

5.2%

9.6%

13,583

12,908

5.2%

9.6%

CX-9

2,698

2,552

5.7%

10.1%

2,698

2,552

5.7%

10.1%






















CARS

4,980

4,647

7.2%

11.6%

4,980

4,647

7.2%

11.6%

TRUCKS

20,279

18,974

6.9%

11.3%

20,279

18,974

6.9%

11.3%











TOTAL

25,259

23,621

6.9%

11.4%

25,259

23,621

6.9%

11.4%






















*Selling Days

24

25


24

25













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

