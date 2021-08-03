IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total July sales of 32,739 vehicles, an increase of 35.9 percent compared to July 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 221,906 vehicles; an increase of 45.1 percent compared to the same time last year. With 27 selling days in July, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 30.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,704 vehicles in July, a decrease of 3 percent compared to July 2020.

Mazda Reports July Sales Results

Sales Highlights

Second-best July sales with 32,739 vehicles sold.

Best-ever July sales of the CX-30 with 5,598 vehicles sold.

Best July sales of the CX-5 with 16,299 vehicles sold.

Best July sales of the CX-9 with 3,264 vehicles sold.

Best July sales of the MX-5 since 2006 with 1,226 vehicles sold.

CPO sales achieved its second-best July ever with 6,704 vehicles sold.

Sales numbers for Mazda Canada, Inc., will be shared on August 4, due to a Canadian holiday.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported July sales of 3,950 vehicles, an increase of 56.5 percent compared to July last year. Year-to-date sales increased 19 percent, with 28,352 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































July July YOY % % MTD

July July YOY % % MTD







2021 2020 Change DSR

2021 2020 Change DSR































Mazda3 3,927 3,231 21.5% 17.0%

25,561 19,459 31.4% 32.1%





Mazda6 1,778 1,199 48.3% 42.8%

11,804 9,284 27.1% 27.9%





MX-5 Miata 1,226 696 76.1% 69.6%

7,903 5,016 57.6% 58.4%





CX-3 647 959 (32.5)% (35.0)%

4,687 5,716 (18.0)% (17.5)%





CX-30 5,598 3,787 47.8% 42.3%

39,502 20,743 90.4% 91.5%





CX-5 16,299 11,878 37.2% 32.1%

108,920 76,950 41.5% 42.3%





CX-9 3,264 2,335 39.8% 34.6%

23,529 15,786 49.0% 49.9%

























































CARS 6,931 5,126 35.2% 30.2%

45,268 33,759 34.1% 34.8%





TRUCKS 25,808 18,959 36.1% 31.1%

176,638 119,195 48.2% 49.0%































TOTAL 32,739 24,085 35.9% 30.9%

221,906 152,954 45.1% 45.9%

























































*Selling Days 27 26





178 179





























































