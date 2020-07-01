Mazda Reports June Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 25,326 vehicles, an increase of 10.9 percent compared to June 2019. Sales in the first half of the year totaled 128,869 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in June, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 15.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

The CX-9 saw its best June ever with 2,727 vehicles sold, an increase of 48.9 percent.

The CX-30 saw best-ever sales results since launching in November 2019 with 3,526 vehicles sold.

with 3,526 vehicles sold. Sales of the MX-5 Miata increased 27.3 percent with 966 vehicles sold in June.

CPO sales totaled 7,133 vehicles in June, an increase of 25.8 percent compared to June 2019 .

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 4,133 vehicles, a decrease of 2.3 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 27.5 percent, with 21,299 vehicles sold.

Today Mazda Motor Corporation also resumed double shift operations at both the Ujina Plants and Hofu Plant No.2. The Hofu Plant No.1 will resume double shift operations on July 27. As consumer demand for cars has started to see a recovery in some markets, Mazda will proceed with cautious steps to meet customers' requests while continuing to implement infection prevention measures.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























June June YOY % % MTD

June June YOY % % MTD



2020 2019 Change DSR

2020 2019 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,250 3,990 (18.5)% (15.3)%

16,228 28,523 (43.1)% (43.1)%

Mazda6 1,356 1,681 (19.3)% (16.1)%

8,085 13,075 (38.2)% (38.2)%

MX-5 Miata 966 759 27.3% 32.4%

4,320 3,914 10.4% 10.4%

CX-3 1,000 1,324 (24.5)% (21.5)%

4,757 6,784 (29.9)% (29.9)%

CX-30 3,526 0





16,956 0





CX-5 12,501 13,242 (5.6)% (1.8)%

65,072 74,387 (12.5)% (12.5)%

CX-9 2,727 1,832 48.9% 54.8%

13,451 11,872 13.3% 13.3%













































CARS 5,572 6,430 (13.3)% (9.9)%

28,633 45,512 (37.1)% (37.1)%

TRUCKS 19,754 16,398 20.5% 25.3%

100,236 93,043 7.7% 7.7%























TOTAL 25,326 22,828 10.9% 15.4%

128,869 138,555 (7.0)% (7.0)%













































*Selling Days 25 26





153 153





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

www.mazdausa.com

