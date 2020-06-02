Mazda Reports May Sales Results
Jun 02, 2020, 10:05 ET
IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 24,933 vehicles, a decrease of 1.0 percent compared to May 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 103,543 vehicles, a decrease of 10.5 percent. With 26 selling days in May, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 1.0 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
Sales Highlights
- Sales of the CX-9 increased 20.8 percent with 2,421 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the MX-5 Miata increased 30.7 percent with 1,102 vehicles sold.
- CPO sales totaled 6,223 vehicles in May, an increase of 12.6 percent compared to May 2019. Year-to-date CPO sales decreased 10 percent, with 22,134 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 2,324 vehicles, a decrease of 50.0 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 31.6 percent, with 17,166 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
May
|
May
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
May
|
May
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,368
|
4,967
|
(32.2)%
|
(32.2)%
|
12,978
|
24,533
|
(47.1)%
|
(47.5)%
|
Mazda6
|
1,477
|
2,133
|
(30.8)%
|
(30.8)%
|
6,729
|
11,394
|
(40.9)%
|
(41.4)%
|
MX-5 Miata
|
1,102
|
843
|
30.7%
|
30.7%
|
3,354
|
3,155
|
6.3%
|
5.5%
|
CX-3
|
842
|
1,188
|
(29.1)%
|
(29.1)%
|
3,757
|
5,460
|
(31.2)%
|
(31.7)%
|
CX-30
|
3,583
|
0
|
13,430
|
0
|
CX-5
|
12,140
|
14,057
|
(13.6)%
|
(13.6)%
|
52,571
|
61,145
|
(14.0)%
|
(14.7)%
|
CX-9
|
2,421
|
2,004
|
20.8%
|
20.8%
|
10,724
|
10,040
|
6.8%
|
6.0%
|
CARS
|
5,947
|
7,943
|
(25.1)%
|
(25.1)%
|
23,061
|
39,082
|
(41.0)%
|
(41.5)%
|
TRUCKS
|
18,986
|
17,249
|
10.1%
|
10.1%
|
80,482
|
76,645
|
5.0%
|
4.2%
|
TOTAL
|
24,933
|
25,192
|
(1.0)%
|
(1.0)%
|
103,543
|
115,727
|
(10.5)%
|
(11.2)%
|
*Selling Days
|
26
|
26
|
128
|
127
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
Share this article