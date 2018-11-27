Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 20,660 vehicles, a decrease of 3.8 percent compared to November 2017. Year-to-date (YTD) sales through November saw an increase of 4.5 percent, with 274,455 vehicles sold. With 25 selling days in November 2018, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 3.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

KEY SEPTEMBER SALES NOTES:

November sales of the Mazda6, totaled 1,984 vehicles, an increase of 20.2 percent compared to November 2017 .

. Sales of the Mazda CX-5, Mazda's midsized crossover SUV, totaled 10,882 vehicles in November, an increase of 2.6 percent compared to November 2017 .

. Mazda reported Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales of 4,249 vehicles in November, an increase of 14.2 percent compared to November 2017 . CPO sales are up 21.4 percent YTD.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported best-ever November sales of nearly 6,000 vehicles, steady compared to November last year. This is the seventh month in a row that MMdM set a best-ever month record.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































November

November

%

% MTD

November

November

%

% YTD

2018

2017

Change

DSR

2018

2017

Change

DSR































Mazda3 3,974

4,708

(15.6)%

(15.6)%

59,361

69,349

(14.4)%

(14.7)% Mazda6 1,984

1,651

20.2%

20.2%

28,581

31,626

(9.6)%

(9.9)% MX-5 Miata 447

487

(8.2)%

(8.2)%

8,460

10,801

(21.7)%

(22.0)% CX-3 988

1,514

(34.7)%

(34.7)%

15,755

14,773

6.6%

6.3% CX-5 10,882

10,610

2.6%

2.6%

136,881

113,466

20.6%

20.2% CX-9 2,385

2,499

(4.6)%

(4.6)%

25,417

22,552

12.7%

12.3%































Total Vehicles





























































CARS 6,405

6,846

(6.4)%

(6.4)%

96,402

111,786

(13.8)%

(14.1)% TRUCKS 14,255

14,623

(2.5)%

(2.5)%

178,053

150,791

18.1%

17.7%































TOTAL 20,660

21,469

(3.8)%

(3.8)%

274,455

262,577

4.5%

4.2%































































Selling Days 25

25









281

280









SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

