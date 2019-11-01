Mazda Reports October Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 19,520 vehicles, an increase of 4.5 percent compared to October 2018. Year-to-date sales through October saw a decrease of 10.3 percent, with 227,687 vehicles sold. With 27 selling days in October, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of .7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales of Mazda's CUVs, including the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9, reached 14,450 vehicles, up 18.7 percent compared to October 2018. The strong results were led by CX-3, which saw sales increase 31.7 percent. The CX-5 and CX-9 were also strong performers with sales up 18.3 percent and 13.3 percent, respectively.

CPO sales totaled 5,081 vehicles in October, an increase of 18 percent compared to October 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales increased 16.3 percent, with 51,358 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 4,645 vehicles, a decrease of 7 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales through October increased 4.1 percent, with 47,981 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























October October YOY % % MTD

October October YOY % % MTD



2019 2018 Change DSR

2019 2018 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,481 4,093 (15.0)% (18.1)%

43,987 55,387 (20.6)% (20.6)%

Mazda6 1,095 1,856 (41.0)% (43.2)%

18,380 26,597 (30.9)% (30.9)%

MX-5 Miata 494 553 (10.7)% (14.0)%

6,845 8,013 (14.6)% (14.6)%

CX-3 1,386 1,052 31.7% 26.9%

13,166 14,767 (10.8)% (10.8)%

CX-5 10,970 9,271 18.3% 13.9%

124,672 125,999 (1.1)% (1.1)%

CX-9 2,094 1,848 13.3% 9.1%

20,637 23,032 (10.4)% (10.4)%













































CARS 5,070 6,502 (22.0)% (24.9)%

69,212 89,997 (23.1)% (23.1)%

TRUCKS 14,450 12,171 18.7% 14.3%

158,475 163,798 (3.2)% (3.2)%























TOTAL 19,520 18,673 4.5% 0.7%

227,687 253,795 (10.3)% (10.3)%













































*Selling Days 27 26





256 256





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

http://www.mazdausa.com

