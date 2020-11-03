Mazda Reports October Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October sales of 22,736 vehicles, an increase of 16.5 percent compared to October 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 226,016 vehicles; a decrease of 0.7 percent compared to the same time last year. With 28 selling days in October, compared to 27 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 12.3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

Sales of the CX-5 saw its best October ever with 11,890 vehicles sold.

Sales of the CX-9 saw its second-best October with 2,382 vehicles sold.

Sales of the MX-5 saw its best October since 2015 with 851 vehicles sold.

CPO sales totaled 6,310 vehicles in October, an increase of 24 percent compared to October 2019 , and achieved its best October.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported October sales of 4,428 vehicles, a decrease 4.7 percent compared to October last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 26 percent, with 35,506 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























October October YOY % % MTD

October October YOY % % MTD



2020 2019 Change DSR

2020 2019 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,570 3,481 (26.2)% (28.8)%

27,739 43,987 (36.9)% (37.4)%

Mazda6 1,356 1,095 23.8% 19.4%

13,321 18,380 (27.5)% (28.1)%

MX-5 Miata 851 494 72.3% 66.1%

7,503 6,845 9.6% 8.8%

CX-3 473 1,386 (65.9)% (67.1)%

7,485 13,166 (43.1)% (43.6)%

CX-30 3,214 0





31,007 0





CX-5 11,890 10,970 8.4% 4.5%

116,167 124,672 (6.8)% (7.5)%

CX-9 2,382 2,094 13.8% 9.7%

22,794 20,637 10.5% 9.6%













































CARS 4,777 5,070 (5.8)% (9.1)%

48,563 69,212 (29.8)% (30.4)%

TRUCKS 17,959 14,450 24.3% 19.8%

177,453 158,475 12.0% 11.1%























TOTAL 22,736 19,520 16.5% 12.3%

226,016 227,687 (0.7)% (1.5)%













































*Selling Days 28 27





258 256





























