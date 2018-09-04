Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported year-to-date (YTD) sales through September are up 6.7 percent compared to last year, with 235,122 vehicles sold. September U.S. sales totaled 21,257 vehicles, a decrease of 17.4 percent versus September last year. Year-to-date (YTD) sales through September are up 6.7 percent compared to last year, with 235,122 vehicles sold. With 25 selling days in September 2018, versus 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 14.1 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Key September sales notes:

  • Sales of Mazda's CX-line remain strong, with YTD sales of the Mazda CX-3, Mazda CX-5 and Mazda CX-9 surpassing 150,000 vehicles, an increase of 23 percent compared to last year. September sales of the CX-line totaled 13,743 vehicles, a decrease of 12.7 percent month-over-month.
  • September sales of the Mazda CX-9, Mazda's 3-row crossover SUV, totaled 1,986 vehicles, an increase of 7.4 percent month-over-month. Vehicle sales are up 17.2 percent YTD.
  • Sales of the Mazda CX-5, Mazda's midsized crossover SUV, totaled 116,728 vehicles YTD, an increase of 26.1 percent. September sales totaled 10,538 vehicles, a decrease of 15.3 percent.
  • The Mazda MX-5 finished September with 756 vehicles sold, a decrease of 10.6 percent.
  • Mazda reported Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales of 4,642 vehicles in September, an increase of 29.7 percent month-over-month. CPO sales are up 21.3 percent YTD.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 4,738 vehicles, up 22 percent compared to September last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

September

September

%

% MTD

September

September

%

% YTD

2018

2017

Change

DSR

2018

2017

Change

DSR

Mazda3

4,635

6,112

-24.20%

-21.10%

51,294

60,107

-14.70%

-14.70%

Mazda6

2,123

3,036

-30.10%

-27.30%

24,741

27,850

-11.20%

-11.20%

MX-5 Miata

756

846

-10.60%

-7.10%

7,460

9,717

-23.20%

-23.20%

CX-3

1,219

1,453

-16.10%

-12.70%

13,715

11,981

14.50%

14.50%

CX-5

10,538

12,440

-15.30%

-11.90%

116,728

92,550

26.10%

26.10%

CX-9

1,986

1,850

7.40%

11.60%

21,184

18,082

17.20%

17.20%

Total Vehicles

CARS

7,514

9,995

-24.80%

-21.80%

83,495

97,684

-14.50%

-14.50%

TRUCKS

13,743

15,743

-12.70%

-9.20%

151,627

122,613

23.70%

23.70%

TOTAL

21,257

25,738

-17.40%

-14.10%

235,122

220,297

6.70%

6.70%

Selling Days

25

26

230

230

