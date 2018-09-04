Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported year-to-date (YTD) sales through September are up 6.7 percent compared to last year, with 235,122 vehicles sold. September U.S. sales totaled 21,257 vehicles, a decrease of 17.4 percent versus September last year. Year-to-date (YTD) sales through September are up 6.7 percent compared to last year, with 235,122 vehicles sold. With 25 selling days in September 2018, versus 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 14.1 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Key September sales notes:

Sales of Mazda's CX-line remain strong, with YTD sales of the Mazda CX-3, Mazda CX-5 and Mazda CX-9 surpassing 150,000 vehicles, an increase of 23 percent compared to last year. September sales of the CX-line totaled 13,743 vehicles, a decrease of 12.7 percent month-over-month.

September sales of the Mazda CX-9, Mazda's 3-row crossover SUV, totaled 1,986 vehicles, an increase of 7.4 percent month-over-month. Vehicle sales are up 17.2 percent YTD.

Sales of the Mazda CX-5, Mazda's midsized crossover SUV, totaled 116,728 vehicles YTD, an increase of 26.1 percent. September sales totaled 10,538 vehicles, a decrease of 15.3 percent.

The Mazda MX-5 finished September with 756 vehicles sold, a decrease of 10.6 percent.

Mazda reported Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales of 4,642 vehicles in September, an increase of 29.7 percent month-over-month. CPO sales are up 21.3 percent YTD.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 4,738 vehicles, up 22 percent compared to September last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date Year-To-Date September September % % MTD September September % % YTD 2018 2017 Change DSR 2018 2017 Change DSR Mazda3 4,635 6,112 -24.20% -21.10% 51,294 60,107 -14.70% -14.70% Mazda6 2,123 3,036 -30.10% -27.30% 24,741 27,850 -11.20% -11.20% MX-5 Miata 756 846 -10.60% -7.10% 7,460 9,717 -23.20% -23.20% CX-3 1,219 1,453 -16.10% -12.70% 13,715 11,981 14.50% 14.50% CX-5 10,538 12,440 -15.30% -11.90% 116,728 92,550 26.10% 26.10% CX-9 1,986 1,850 7.40% 11.60% 21,184 18,082 17.20% 17.20% Total Vehicles CARS 7,514 9,995 -24.80% -21.80% 83,495 97,684 -14.50% -14.50% TRUCKS 13,743 15,743 -12.70% -9.20% 151,627 122,613 23.70% 23.70% TOTAL 21,257 25,738 -17.40% -14.10% 235,122 220,297 6.70% 6.70% Selling Days 25 26 230 230

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

http://www.mazdausa.com

