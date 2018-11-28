HIROSHIMA, Japan, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda Motor Corporation today hosted the world premiere of the all-new Mazda3. The fully redesigned model will be rolled out to global markets starting from North America in early 2019. The all-new Mazda3 will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show, open to the public from Nov. 30 through Dec. 9.1

Mazda Reveals All-New Mazda3

The all-new Mazda3 adopts a matured Kodo design language that attempts to embody the essence of Japanese aesthetics. While the overall form presents a simple, single motion, subtle undulations bring the design to life through shifting light and reflections that glide over the body surface. The result is a richer and more powerful expression of vitality than previous Kodo models. Despite sharing the Mazda3 moniker, the hatchback and sedan models have distinct personalities—the design of the hatchback is emotive, the sedan elegant.

The all-new Mazda3 adopts Mazda's new Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, designed to enable people to make the most of their natural sense of balance. The powertrain lineup comprises the latest Skyactiv-X, Skyactiv-G and Skyactiv-D engines, each of which provides responsive speed control in any driving situation. Based on its philosophy of designing the car around the human being, Mazda has dramatically enhanced the car's fundamental driving attributes such that accelerating, turning and braking feel completely natural.

Having sold over 6 million units2 since its 2003 debut, the all-new Mazda3 is a global strategic model that has driven Mazda's growth from both a brand and business perspective. It has delivered Mazda's renowned driving pleasure to customers all over the world and been a mainstay of production at key plants globally.

"The all-new Mazda3 we unveil today begins a new era for Mazda," said Akira Marumoto, Mazda's Representative Director, President and CEO. "The next generation of Mazda cars will enhance the value of the car-ownership experience. Though these products, we will further raise Mazda's brand value and work towards our goal of building strong bonds with customers all over the world."

1 Press days are Nov. 28-29. Mazda will hold a press conference at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28 (local time).

2 As of November 2018; based on in-house data

