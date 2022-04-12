MAZO Capital Solutions Announces New Strategic Partnership with MAXX-D Trailers

IRVINE, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAZO Capital Solutions, a leading full-service commercial finance company dedicated to serving America's small business community, has announced a significant strategic partnership with MAXX-D Trailers, a nationally-recognized trailer manufacturer based in Brookston, TX.

This new alliance between MAZO and MAXX-D aims to help increase the purchasing power of small businesses in their acquisition of essential equipment.

"We are thrilled to partner with a company that shares our values and mission to serve America's Small Business Community. We firmly believe in the product, experience, and service that MAXX-D provides," commented Victoria Clifford (Woods), Vice President – Sales and Marketing Strategy at MAZO Capital Solutions. "With the economic climate clouded with uncertainty, we must continue providing flexible capital solutions to the hard-working men and women who serve the communities of this great country."

"At MAXX-D, we pride ourselves on our devotion to the hardworking entrepreneurs that make our country great, and we trust that the small businesses we serve will receive the very best financing option available through MAZO," stated Rene Berg, Sales Manager at MAXX-D Trailers. "Thousands of Americans use our roll-off, dump, flatbed, tilt, and car trailers, and they need access to capital to grow their businesses, support their families, and serve their communities. Together with MAZO, we are serving the backbone of America."

To learn more, visit https://mazocapital.com/ or https://maxxdtrailers.com/ .

About MAZO Capital Solutions

MAZO Capital Solutions is a full-service commercial finance company dedicated to serving America's small business community. Founded by industry veterans, MAZO Capital Solutions team of experts work diligently to create a better financing experience for its partners and customers by focusing on Trust, Technology, and Transparency. Learn more at https://mazocapital.com/.

About MAXX-D

MAXX-D Trailers was founded in 1999 by a hard-working blue-collar man in his early thirties. It has since grown to a team of over three hundred people that have built over 100,000 trailers for the working men and women of America. Our passion is to build something great and to help others do the same. We take enormous pride in being a part of what so many hard-working blue-collar people are doing. Learn more at https://maxxdtrailers.com/ .

