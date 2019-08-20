MAZON Horrified By President's Accusation That Jewish People Are Disloyal For Expressing Political Opinions

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to President Trump's comments from the Oval Office today that "Any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty," Abby J. Leibman, President and CEO of MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger issued the following statement:

"The president's dangerous and exclusionary language is unacceptable, un-American, and beyond the pale. His offensive accusation is an anti-Semitic trope that can lead to violence as we saw in the worst attack on American Jews in history in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Tree of Life synagogue on October 27, 2018. Such sentiments have no place in public discourse particularly from the president of the United States."

About MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger:

Inspired by Jewish values and ideals, MAZON is a national advocacy organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the United States and Israel. For more information on MAZON, please visit mazon.org.

