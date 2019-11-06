Mazooma Adds to Senior Management Team

Korry has a successful track record in the payments sector which includes positions with Global Payments, TouchBistro and, most recently, Ceridian. He brings extensive technology industry experience too, having held senior marketing roles at large, multinational companies including IBM, Dell, Rogers Communications and Blackberry Limited.

At Mazooma, Korry will oversee all marketing and branding activity along with all stakeholder relations. He said, "I'm pleased to join Mazooma's team and look forward to the challenges ahead as we continue to lead payments innovation in the fast-growing US igaming market."

Notes to Editors:

Mazooma, Inc. is an innovative financial technology company that provides real-time, bank account level data intelligence and bank-verified payment processing for licensed online gaming and sports betting merchants in regulated U.S. markets. Mazooma's patented online banking verification technology has been used by millions of consumers, processed over $35 Billion in volume, and can be found on the checkout of every regulated igaming operator in the country.

