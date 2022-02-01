MB2 Dental Celebrates Successful Year of Growth, Closes 2021 Adding Newest State, Washington

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental, the first-ever dental partnership organization (DPO), experienced a successful year of growth, adding 111 new practice locations through new partnerships and de novos. A total of 115 doctor owners joined the DPO. In 2021, MB2 increased specialty partnerships, including orthodontics, endodontics, pedodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, and oral surgery practices.

Through the support of MB2 and their doctor owners as mentors, 13 MB2 associate doctors became practice owners. MB2 offers a path for associate doctors who have ownership aspirations.

In 2021, MB2 expanded into 12 new states: AL, ID, IN, KY, MD, MN, NY, ND, OR, SD, VA, and WA.

To close out the New Year, MB2 announced its first partnership in Washington with practice owners Dr. Ryan Hanks and Dr. Cameron Stroyan. Dr. Hanks is the owner of Northwest Family Dentistry. Together, Dr. Hanks and Dr. Stroyan own Woodland Dental Center.

"After developing two offices with aggressive growth in mind, my priorities started to change after having kids," said Dr. Ryan Hanks. With a young family, bringing the stresses of work home with me was becoming a problem. I wanted to enjoy my time away from the office more without the worry of what is going on at the offices. After researching many companies, MB2 seemed like the best fit by a long shot. After flying down to meet the crew in Dallas, it was sealed. Such a fun group of people, not what you typically see in the dental field. I'm excited about this new chapter with less stress and getting to get back to just enjoying the dentistry."

"The glory days of private practice dentistry seem to be coming to an end," said Dr. Cameron Stroyan. "Insurance reimbursements have been stagnant for decades (or even decreasing), while expenses continue to skyrocket. As a small business owner, it often seems like I'm spending more time dealing with the stresses of ownership than performing dentistry itself. We explored several companies to join, but I didn't like the "corporate" model of most. MB2 is just different. Their model is very unique. They truly are a "partner" – here to support us as much as we need but allow complete autonomy at the same time. MB2 is also a very fun group to work with – everyone I've spoken with has had a great personality and sense of humor. I look forward to our partnership and everything they have to offer."

In total, MB2 Dental now supports over 700 doctor owners and associates across 35 states, with plans to continue this momentum in 2022. The entire organization, including practice team members, totals 5,000 individuals. This month, MB2 announced an expansion of their Dallas headquarters, adding an additional 22,000 sq ft of space to support continued company growth.

MB2 Dental was founded in 2007 by Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, who continues to serve as CEO. This fall will be the 15th anniversary of MB2's founding.

"When I meet with potential doctor partners, I always explain to them, we are a big company with 15 years of experience and consistent track record, we are private equity-backed, but we operate with the mindset of a startup," said Dr. Villanueva. "We are learning from our partners every day and constantly adapting to meet their individual needs.

Our goal is to help doctors who think like my partners and me and who want to take their most valuable asset that they've put all of their blood, sweat, and tears in, and help them grow that asset and secure their future. All of this while continuing to run their practice with 100% autonomy and the same values shared by their fellow doctor partners.

Year over year, even with the challenges presented by the pandemic, we've continued to grow at a pace that exceeds even our own expectations. We are excited for all that is to come in 2022. We know it's going to be our best year yet."

