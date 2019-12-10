MB2 Dental Closes Largest Transaction, Increasing Size, Revenues

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, MB2 Dental and CORE Dental Partners closed a transaction that involved 17 dental practices, including 6 pediatric dental practices, in Phoenix. The dental practices, owned by 11 doctor partners, were combined into one transaction that created a higher valuation for the sellers. This transaction became MB2's largest deal since its founding in 2007. At the beginning of 2019, MB2 lacked a presence in Arizona. With the close of this transaction with CORE, MB2 now has 30 office locations with 18 doctor partners in the Arizona market. "Our ability to grow in new markets, like Phoenix, has always been spearheaded by our local partners, and we anticipate this momentum will continue to build," said Chief Executive Office, Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva.

Founded in 2007, by Dr. Villanueva, MB2's cooperative-modeled platform gives larger groups of dentists the ability to leverage the company's scale and infrastructure to further increase their equity values.

"We are seeing groups of dentists form loose affiliations as a means to attract higher valuations from larger investors on a more regular basis," said Dr. Villanueva. "Our acquisition of the CORE affiliates is the first time we successfully closed such a transaction, and we already have many more "roll-ups" in our pipeline."

In 2019, MB2 will have partnered with 79 new practices in total.

"Above all else, our primary focus on preserving our doctor-led, doctor-centric culture is what drives our decision making and evaluation of opportunities like CORE. We are very excited about the growth, but ultimately MB2 is about backing doctors, not just buying practices." Visit http://mb2dental.com for more information.

About MB2 Dental

Carrollton,Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur, CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with affiliated practices in 12 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

