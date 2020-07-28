MB2 Dental Enters 16th State: Pennsylvania

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental enters Pennsylvania, it's 16th state, with its most recent partnership with Dr. Kevin Sambuchino, owner of Lake Erie Dental. This will total 24 new practices for MB2 in 2020.

Dr. Sambuchino is an Erie native. He attended the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, where he received his doctorate in dental medicine. While in dental school, he completed an oral surgery externship at Montefiore Hospital. Upon graduating he took over his father's practice to continue the Lake Erie Dental legacy, and has been practicing as owner for over 18 years. Lake Erie Dental provides full-service general and cosmetic dentistry.

Dr. Sambuchino was attracted to the unique business model MB2 offers that allows dentists to maintain control of their practice both clinically and as an individual brand.

"MB2 doesn't get involved with dentistry," said Dr. Sambuchino, "They will help you if you want to add services or make changes to how you do things. I felt like this was going to keep me comfortable with what I was doing clinically. Their network of over 200 unique practices, all doing things very differently clinically gives me an amazing resource to pull from. It's like having 200 friends who are dentists, who are willing to share anything they do with you to help you be successful. They partner with successful practices; they don't buy up practices and reshape them into their idea of a successful practice. They partnered with me because I have been successful, and while they have the ability to help with all aspects of the practice, they don't force anything on you. Their team will do as much or as little as you want administratively."

MB2 gives doctor partners the opportunity to benefit financially from their platform as well.

"The framework MB2 has developed allows dentists that partner with them access to private equity valuations for a piece of their practice, which otherwise would never be possible. This gives me the opportunity to sell a portion of my practice for valuations that are 4 to 5 times what any other buyer would ever pay," said Dr. Samuchino.

Founded in 2007, by Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, MB2 Dental's co-op model gives dentists the ability to leverage the company's scale and infrastructure to further increase their equity values while still remaining in control of their practice as clinicians, business owners and entrepreneurs.

"It's a pleasure to partner with Dr. Sambuchino and help him achieve his dreams of expanding his brand," said CEO and Founder Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, "I have always said that at MB2 Dental, we don't purchase practices, we back fellow doctors. I look forward to growing our platform with our partnership with Dr. Sambuchino."

