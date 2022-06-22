MB2 Dental Enters Ohio

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MB2 Dental has partnered with Dr. Aaron Lerg, owner of Danville Family Dental in Danville, Ohio. This is the Dental Partnership Organization's (DPO) first partnership in the state of Ohio.

Dr. Lerg obtained his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from The Ohio State University. He began his dental career in Boston, Massachusetts. He also completed advanced training in implant dentistry with the Engel Institute and IV/oral sedation with Miami Valley Hospital. In 2013, Dr. Lerg moved back to Ohio to treat patients in Danville, Mount Vernon, Utica, and all of Knox County.

Dr. Lerg is a proud member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, the American Dental Association, the Ohio Dental Association, and the W.D. Miller Dental Society. Dr. Lerg gives back to the Knox County community by supporting various events throughout the year, including the Knox County Junior Fair Sale.

MB2 Dental's partnership model will empower Dr. Lerg with the resources to continue growing and improving his thriving practice. The partnership with Dr. Lerg marks the 49th investment for MB2 Dental in 2022.

"We've worked really hard at Danville Family Dental to create a family atmosphere for our team and patients," said Dr. Lerg, "With that in mind, our partnership with MB2 feels natural; our family is just a little bit bigger now. I am excited to help bring MB2 to Ohio and even more excited to learn ways to improve our practice from the 400+ other offices already part of the MB2 family."

MB2 plans to add over 100 practices in 2022, with more than 20 scheduled to close over the next two months alone.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas, Texas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur CEO Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, with a mission to empower dentists to preserve their profession. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with hundreds of dentists to help them stay in the driver's seat as they maximize their talents, connect as part of a community and build exceptional wealth. MB2 currently partners with dentists and specialists in more than 35 states. For more information, visit https://mb2dental.com.

