MBA Consulting Services, Inc. (MBA CSi) Launches Four Centers of Excellence

As federal agency missions become increasingly complex, teams often work in silos, not sharing their knowledge, despite various skills' parallel evolution. MBA CSi's CoEs, coupled with our engagement model, will identify these areas and bring together internal resources to be shared among programs. This brings more collaboration and agency efficiencies, and creates a more consistent customer experience, benefiting all stakeholders. Sean Delaney, Senior Vice President of Strategy, said, "Our CoEs will continue to drive innovations, improvements, and promote transparency and shared results. They are a powerful way to align business and mission goals rather than individual departmental metrics."

"Because our CoEs are designed to drive innovation and improvement, they also provide the spark to inspire our experts with a collaborative spirit to measure, experiment, and push each other forward," said Mark Colturi, Chief Operating Officer. Lou Coleman, Founder, and CEO said, "Our CoEs are separate from the business units they serve and provide a necessary distinction designed to assure supreme agility in deploying the CoE across an organization. We're delighted Mr. Delaney will oversee our CoEs."

MBA Consulting Services, Inc. (MBA) is a leading government solutions provider. We create innovative and transformative solutions that help government agencies optimize their technology systems, data, and mobility. We share a passion for creating real value and positive working relationships and have become a trusted and impartial partner to our civilian, defense, and intelligence agency clients. We draw on our proven leadership expertise, diverse experience working with emerging technologies and deliver the most effective and efficient solutions. MBA CSi was founded in 1999 and is a privately held company headquartered in Chantilly, VA. We have nearly 400 diverse and outstanding people in 40 U.S. locations.

