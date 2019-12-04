MBA Consulting Services, Inc. Names Sean Delaney Senior Vice President

"I'm excited to be part of MBA's talented leadership team," said Delaney. "MBA has built a strong reputation creating innovative efficiencies that save real dollars for their customers. They offer a distinct ability in delivering highly skilled engineering, IT, professional services, and facilities management expertise critical for successful mission solutions."

Delaney is a 25-year information technology and GovCon veteran. Throughout his tenure at Salient CRGT, Delaney led strategic capture, proposal operations, and growth enablement. Prior to Salient CRGT, Delaney was General Manager for RCM Technologies. At RCM Delaney led key growth functions including business development, capture, and proposal operations as well as delivery.

MBA Consulting Services, Inc. (MBA) is a federal government IT systems integrator and solutions provider committed to delivering solutions that solve mission challenges with agility, experience, and innovation. As a mission-focused integrator, we provide a comprehensive range of information technology, engineering, professional services, and facilities management solutions. We have proven expertise in delivering custom data analytics, digital services, systems engineering, human factor engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Our industry-leading agile workforce offerings enables our customers to maximize the productivity of their human capital investment. Additionally, our multi-disciplinary facilities management expertise provides our customers with efficient, safe, compliant, and cost-effective infrastructure solutions.

MBA is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, has more than 350 employees, and is in 46 locations worldwide. With proven leadership and a 20-year heritage, our reputation has been forged by acquiring and developing the best talent in a values-driven culture of integrity, respect, and quality solutions.

