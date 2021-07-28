MBA CSi Named Winner of USPS 2020 Supplier Excellence Award

CHANTILLY, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MBA Consulting Services (MBA CSi) announced that they were recently awarded USPS' 2020 Supplier Excellence Award for outstanding performance on the Vehicle Engineering Program. MBA Consulting Services, Inc. (MBA CSi) is a privately held company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, and is a leading provider of Federal I.T. and engineering solutions. MBA CSi has earned an exceptional reputation as a trusted partner with USPS for over ten years, providing specialized engineering, facilities, I.T., and research and development.

The USPS Supplier Excellence Award recognizes Postal Service suppliers that have demonstrated exemplary contract performance, innovation, and supply chain integration or played a significant role in helping the Postal Service reduce costs or achieve other strategic objectives. Specifically, MBA CSi tested field vehicle motors and identified defects that saved money for the USPS.

"MBA CSi is proud to support USPS and its mission. We're honored to be awarded the Supplier Excellence Award. This is the third Supplier Performance Award for MBA CSi, and we're fortunate that the last two were awarded consecutively. A special thank you to our skilled employees, whose contributions are critical to success, and to our program management and back-office teams for their customer-first approach to delivering excellence," said Lou Coleman, President & CEO of MBA CSi. "MBA CSi is committed to supporting the delivery of transformative, effective, and efficient innovations that continue to create real value, savings, and revenue streams to our nation's Postal services."

