MBMG Medical Centers names Efrain Duarte as Chief Executive Officer

DORAL, Fla., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach Medical Group Medical Centers ("MBMG") announced today that Efrain Duarte will assume the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") role, and Dr. Rodolfo Dumenigo, who is the Founder, is named Chairman of the Board and will assume the role of Chief Medical Officer.

MBMG has experienced significant growth over the past few years, and is now one of the top medical groups in Florida with offices in Dade, Broward, and Polk Counties. "I am grateful for the growth and success we have experienced," said Dr. Dumenigo. "It was very important for the Company to find a CEO who has worked closely with national health plans but also understands the South Florida market. Efrain fits that mold well and we are excited to have him join the team."

Mr. Duarte is the former President of Medicare for both Simply and HealthSun. He was a driving force in the success of Pasteur, WellMax, HealthSun and Simply and brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. "I am excited to join the MBMG team," said Mr. Duarte. "The organization has a solid foundation and we will remain true to our core values and principles as we continue to leverage and scale the business."

"MBMG is well positioned to accelerate growth in Central and South Florida," said Stan Dennis, Managing Director at Gauge Capital. "We are very excited to have Efrain join the team and lead us in the next leg of our journey."

Founded in 1995 by Dr. Rodolfo Dumenigo, MBMG partnered with Gauge Capital in 2016. The medical group focuses on the Medicare Advantage population and provides care for over 8,000 members in 10 full service medical and wellness centers throughout Central and Southern Florida.

