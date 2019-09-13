MBP Solutions Marks 20 Years of Continued Business Growth with the Launch of an "Evolved", New Corporate Identity

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MBP Solutions, the pioneering and world-leading provider of biological by-product outsourcing services (OMBP), today celebrates its 20th anniversary in business and revealed its new, updated corporate identity - developed to support the continuing growth of the business based on turning one industry's by-product into another industry's raw material.

A pioneer of the Circular Economy, MBP Solutions was founded in 1999 by the current Chairman, David Magnussen, who early on recognised the growing importance of sustainability, traceability and rigorous quality control for the rapidly expanding animal feeds market.

Today MBP Solutions has become a world leader in the collection, handling, processing, production and application of biological by-products and related services. Headquartered in Switzerland, MBP Solutions employs over 90 professionals; has offices in nine different countries; sells products in more than 50 countries; and handles over 200,000 tonnes of biological waste every year for a diverse range of clients, from manufacturing industries within food and beverage, biodiesel, oleo-chemical, pharmaceutical, omega-3 concentration and other industries using biological raw material.

The company today launched its updated corporate identity, developed to support its future growth plans - in particular increasing its sales and marketing activity. The original MBP logotype has been refined and strengthened visually and an enhanced colour palette, reflecting MBP Solutions' core values (Professional, International, Innovative and Sustainable), has been added.

"This new identity is a case of evolution not revolution. It's a simple, clean, strong, no-nonsense piece of design that very much reflects MBP Solutions as a business. We're updating our overall look and feel so that we have a distinctive, immediately recognisable image that will support our next 20 years of growth in an increasingly important and dynamic market," commented Helen Sainsbury, Chief Executive Officer of MBP Solutions.

"We have quietly yet steadily grown this business over the last 20 years. The demand for our services, in particular our unique OMBP service - where companies outsource all aspects of their biological by-products handling to us - is now growing rapidly as businesses across the world are waking up to the dramatic importance of the environment and the responsibility they have to manage their waste accordingly", she concluded.

