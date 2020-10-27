MBS Integrates With Plume

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the completion of a recent integration between CDG's consumer billing and management solution, MBS, and Plume's Smart Home Services platform. For service providers that deploy Plume Clouds services, the integration allows for the transfer of information between MBS modules and the devices in a customer's home that are connected to the Plume Cloud through OpenSync, Plume's open-source software.

According to Mike Chalk, CDG's Vice President of Product Development, "Creating an API between MBS and Plume gives service providers that offer Plume services to their customers the ability to provide enhanced support services without creating additional workload. We are always looking for ways to integrate with other systems that can increase service options for clients, while maintaining or improving current efficiencies within MBS. Providing a communication channel between Plume and MBS is a great example of an integration that does just that."

About CDG: CDG has been providing scalable, accurate (B/OSS) billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers since 1970. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, MBS Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

About Plume: Plume is the creator of the world's first intelligent, ever-growing Smart Home Services platform for the modern age. With our bundle of high-value services centered around the best possible Wi-Fi, Plume is empowering ISPs around the world to provide their customers with unparalleled Wi-Fi performance, personalization, security, and much more.

