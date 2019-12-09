MC Companies Announced As 2020 Top Company To Work Multifamily

PHOENIX, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Leadership has announced the 2020 ranking of "Best Places to Work Multifamily" and MC Companies is once again at the top of their list. The national multifamily housing industry includes thousands of property management companies and supports more than 17.5 million jobs, making a crowded field to earn this distinction from Multifamily Leadership.

MC Companies is no stranger to the Top Company To Work Multifamily awards and has previously won in 2017 and 2018. This award recognizes companies that establish and continually foster exceptional workplace environments.

"You know you are working somewhere special on your first day at MC," says Kelly Johnson, Vice President of Marketing. "We break bread with new employees in our game room and get to know the real you, the names of your family, kids and pets, it's all important to us. We are truly bonded at all levels of the organization and make ourselves available to connect from the top down."

What truly sets MC Companies apart is their philanthropic heart which is at the center of everything they do. Their Sharing the Good Life Foundation is a 100% employee driven not-for-profit foundation that actively looks for way to impact the lives around us. In the past three years, the foundation has raised over $564,000 dollars which has all been donated, earmarked for organizations such as Autism Speaks and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and given through employee grant requests to charities important to them.

MC doesn't just write checks either, and firmly believes that the single most valuable thing anyone can donate is their time. Every employee of MC is given 16 hours of paid Volunteer Time-Off hours each year and gives them the opportunity to take two paid full days off work to go volunteer at the local charities and non-profits in our local neighborhoods that they are passionate about. "Our employees volunteered over 2,400 hours in 2019 at charities and non-profits in our local neighborhoods," says Johnson. "Our VTO program is truly unheard of in this industry, and the impact it has on our local neighborhoods is immeasurable."

At the end of the day what makes MC Companies a Top Company To Work Multifamily is their employees and the company culture they embrace. If you are looking for an employer that invests in you as a person, gives back to their local community and has a darn-good time doing it, MC Companies is the place for you.

