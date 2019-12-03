MC Companies Continues to be an Industry Leader by Donating $100,000 to 2019 Autism Speaks Walk in Partnership with SARRC

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Companies has been a long-standing supporter of the autism community and continued their role as an industry leader by donating $100,000 to the Autism Speaks Walk in Partnership with SARRC. With a long history of strong support, 2019 marked the most impactful year for MC Companies and their Sharing the Good Life Foundation.



The 2019 Autism Speaks Walk in Partnership with SARRC drew over 10,000 people to Tempe Beach Park on October 27th, 2019 and together raised over $600,000. Not only did MC Companies raise $100,000 for the walk, Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Residential LLC served as the walk chair. "It was an honor and privilege to serve as the 2019 walk chair," says Brice. "Autism Speaks, SARRC and the entire autism community are made up of some incredible people that make this annual event a reality."



Since first becoming involved, MC Companies has donated over $500,000 to the Autism Speaks Walk in Partnership with SARRC. Not only has MC raised an incredible amount of money, MC Companies has created the Hours4Autism program that gives employees and employers the ability to turn unused paid benefits into funds needed for autism research and resources.



When asked, MC's leadership will tell you their greatest achievement in supporting autism is becoming an industry leader in bringing their peers within the property management industry to the table.



"We have been working for many years to bring more members of our industry to the table. We have now seen the Arizona Multifamily Association join us in our support which is a huge win," says Lesley Brice. "We are so thankful for their support, but aren't stopping there. We are currently working with the National Apartment Association to bring them to the table as well." As of 2019, the National Apartment Association has officially added the Hours4Autism program to their website, opening the door to yearlong donations nationwide.



Dressed in their tie-dyed walk team shirts, the entire MC Family came together yet again for the 2019 walk. Sponsoring snow cone machines, raffling off several all-inclusive cruise vacations, and bringing their incredible energy to Tempe Beach Park, MC Companies made a huge difference and had a blast doing it.



If you or your company wants to get involved with the 2020 Autism Speaks Walk in Partnership with SARRC, go to the Autism Speaks website and learn what incredible opportunities are waiting for you.



