MC Companies Prescribes Happy and Healthy Lifestyles To Employees And Residents

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that MC Companies values their employees' and residents' personal development and life satisfaction, which is why it's no surprise they have committed to helping their employees and residents embrace happy, healthy lifestyles. Through various company initiatives and community developments, MC has effectively been able to bring this into the lives of those they touch.

MC Companies has partnered with their health insurance provider Cigna to bring monthly health challenges to their entire organization. Each month a new health challenge is announced company-wide that promotes happy and healthy lifestyles. Ranging from 30-minute daily fitness challenges to financial well-being challenges, each month adds a new technique that can be used to lead a more happy and healthy life. Winners are drawn each month for challenges and are awarded gift cards to Dick's Sporting Goods, Sprouts Market and Whole Foods.

"It's incredible to see our employees embrace the health and wellness goals we set for ourselves this year by partnering with Cigna," says Sharon Van Kilsdonk, Director of Human Resources at MC Companies. "You can feel the positivity that radiates in the workplace after completing these challenges as a team."

MC Companies is bringing this same philosophy to their residents by building communities centered around active, healthy lifestyles. The Place at Sonoran Trails and The Place at Riverwalk, MC's newest luxury developments located in North Phoenix and North Tucson were both developed with this philosophy in mind. Featuring state-of-the-art fitness facilities, 100% smoke free policies and dedicated yoga and meditation spaces, residents of MC Companies communities enjoy the high-end amenities they want in their pursuit of active, healthy lifestyles.

MC plans on introducing a whole new round of company healthy and wellness challenges in the 2020 year and will continue to build and manage communities centered around living active healthy lifestyles.

About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

Contact:

4809985400

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12794345

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE MC Companies

Related Links

http://www.mccompanies.com

