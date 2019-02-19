MC Companies Receives Multiple Nominations At 2019 Arizona Multi-housing Association Tribute Awards

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Companies is exhilarated to be nominated once again for multiple awards at the 2019 Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA). Each year the AMA hosts the Tribute Awards to honor the multi-family professionals and communities for outstanding performance in the Arizona apartment industry.

The Arizona Multihousing Association is the statewide trade association for the apartment industry. For over 50 years, the AMA has pursued their mission of uniting Multifamily Housing Leaders in one trusted voice for Arizona's rental community. This year will mark the 27th Annual AMA Tribute Awards. This year MC Companies received an impressive fourteen nominations, with two category finalists.

"It's always inspiring to have this many nominations and finalists at these awards," says Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Companies. "We compete every year with thousands of the top multifamily operators in Arizona to win these awards, and it feels incredible just to be nominated."

Finalists:

Assistant Manager of the Year – Amber Thrall at The Place at El Prado

at The Place at El Prado Best Renovated Property – The Place at Village at the Foothills

Nominations:

The 27th Annual AMA Tribute Awards will be held on May 10th, 2019 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

Arizona Multihousing Association: Founded over 50 years ago, the Arizona Multihousing Association is the statewide trade association for the apartment industry, representing more than 2,000 members in legislative, legal and regulatory matters. The AMA provides services, products, educational programs and networking opportunities to promote ethical, quality rental housing throughout Arizona.

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12755203

SOURCE MC Companies

Related Links

http://www.mccompanies.com

