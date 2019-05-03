MC Companies Strives To Be "The Force For Change" At 2019 Tucson Great Strides Walk Benefiting Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

TUCSON, Ariz., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MC Companies continues their commitment to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and battle against Cystic Fibrosis. The MC family will show up in force to the 2019 Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk Saturday, May 4th at Reid Park in Tucson, AZ. Leaning into the "May the 4th be with you" timing of this year's walk, MC has created the CF Wars as a company-wide theme to rally around and have committed themselves to be The Force for Change.

MC Companies prides themselves in their long-time alliance forged with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. With the keystone event of the year just around the corner, the Tucson Great Strides Walk, MC is in high gear raising funds and building walk teams.

On walk day, MC teams from Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tucson and Sierra Vista will join together wearing their CF Wars shirts to volunteer, walk and show their support to those affected at the 2019 Tucson Great Strides Walk. MC has also organized digital walks for their teams to participate in every region they operate including Tulsa, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi.

"We get behind the Great Strides Walk every year, and for 2019 we created a CF Wars theme for the company to rally around, with our mantra of Being The Force For Change," says Lesley Brice, Partner and President of MC Residential Communities LLC. "It's a fun theme and gets everyone involved, but it also couldn't be more accurate. We truly are pushing ourselves to be that force for change to the individuals and families dealing with CF."

MC Companies' Sharing the Good Life Foundation will be donating an additional $25.00 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for every member of their Great Strides Walk team, and expects to raise over $15,000 in total.

The Tucson 2019 Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk will be held on Saturday, May 4th at Reid Park in Tucson, Arizona. The twilight walk will begin at 4:45 P.M. and will feature food trucks, music and kid's zone. Learn more and register for the walk by visiting the Tucson Great Strides website.

About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

