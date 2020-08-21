MC Lyte Hosts Wahida Clark's Street Lit House Party

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We're celebrating Classic Legends of Hip-Hop all month at Wahida Clark's Street Lit House Party and the legendary MC LYTE is taking us into week 4 of Music Mental Therapy!

Wahida Clark's Street Lit House Party! Hosted by MC LYTE MC LYTE

Join us this month with legends Kwame, Easy Mo Bee, Grandmaster Caz, and Large Professor; and, of course, MC Lyte. Upcoming for September: DJ Dice, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Mos and more spinning up some musical therapy for all hip-hop and music lovers! In these trying times, many of us are turning to music for a much needed mind break. And what's better than a good old-fashioned Virtual House Party for some Musical Mental Therapy?

This summer, Official Queen of Street Lit and 4x NY Times Best Seller Wahida Clark's Street Lit House Party has given us some stress relief featuring DJ sets from everyone from Easy Mo Bee, DJ Scratch, Kwame and DJ Suss One; to DJ Aktive, Kiss the DJ, Tony Touch, DJ Chill X and Rich Medina.

Episode 1 of Wahida's Street Lit House Party premiered in May with "Monologue Theater with Wahida Clark," a virtual event hosted by Kim Coles featuring the legendary Bill Duke with re-enactments from the "Thugs and the Women Who Love Them" book series.

Recently, Hip-Hop Pioneer Kwame of KwameVision took over Saturday morning by hosting the Premier of Wahida's Street Lit R-rated Cartoon "SWAG" Sims Mini-Series on YouTube.

Come destress with us every week because you'll never know which DJ will rock the house and groove with us! Tune in Monday's 8 -10 pm on Instagram and Youtube Live with Wahida Clark!

Stay tuned for more announcements and events including Monologue Theater Part 2.

Drop in on Wahida Clark's page Mondays 8 - 10 and get "Street Lit."

Check out the SWAG R-rated cartoon series on YouTube.

Wahida Clark's "Thug Series" available at wclarkpublishing.com and wherever books are sold.

