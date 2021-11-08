MCA Launches Charitable Giving Program by Donating $64,000 to Local Non-Profits

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, donates $64,000 to celebrate the launch of a new charitable giving program, MCA Day Grants, in honor of the company anniversary.

More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace.

MCA Day Grants targets community non-profit organizations that provide programs and services in four focus areas: First Responders, Military/Veterans, STEM and technical/vocational education, and public health/community needs. Eligible organizations are nominated by employees and selected by an employee committee based on alignment to focus areas, quality of application, program details, and financial stability.

Eight organizations across MCA's geographic footprint will each receive $8,000 grants for 2021. Nominated by MCA employees, the organizations include:

· Upstate Warrior Solution Spartanburg, South Carolina · Boys & Girls Clubs North Alabama Huntsville, Alabama · Florida Deputy Sheriff's Association Tallahassee, Florida · Katie's Crops Charleston, South Carolina · North Fulton United Roswell, Georgia · For the Silent Tyler, Texas · ForKids, Inc. Chesapeake, Virginia · Ronald McDonald House Greater Chattanooga Chattanooga, Tennessee

"Founded in August 2013, MCA started with the idea that we could make a positive impact on this industry and on our people. Today we are more than 1000 employees strong across 75 locations in 12 states," said Vince Foody, MCA CEO. "Giving back to the communities we live in, work with, and serve is part of our service first culture. We look forward to the MCA Day Grants program growing as our company grows."

For more information on the MCA Day Grants program, please contact us at [email protected]

