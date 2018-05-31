McAlister's Deli® Provides One-Stop-Shop for Tailgate Parties with Catering Offerings & Personalized Invitations

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McAlister's Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, is rolling out its Tailgate Collection just in time for football season, along with personalized invitations to take your tailgate to the next level and help you get your party started.

Football fans can now elevate their next tailgate or viewing party by getting game day ready with McAlister's easy-to-order Tailgate Collection, which is comprised of an assorted Club Tray, one bulk side of your choice and two gallons of McAlister's Famous Tea or Lemonade. Need more? You can easily add on a bacon and cheese Spud Bar, additional bulk side, or a Mini Cookie Tray.

To make it a true one-stop-shop for all tailgating hosts, McAlister's Deli offers party hosts everywhere an easy and convenient way to invite their guests. After visiting the McAlister's Tailgate page, customers are just one click away from a festive collection of football and fall themed invitations for their upcoming party or tailgate.

"McAlister's Deli started in Oxford, Mississippi, so college football is in our roots," said McAlister's Deli President Joe Guith. "Tailgating has become such a big part of the game day experience whether you're at home or the stadium, which is why we have provided our Tailgate Collection to make parties fun and easy."

Additionally, McAlister's is offering football fans the opportunity to win their own tailgate prize package and a grand prize VIP trip to a 2019 College Game Day of their choice. To enter, share your college pride with the hashtag #McATailgateContest on Twitter or Instagram; official contest rules can be found here.

For more information on McAlister's Tailgate Collection, please visit McAlistersDeli.com/tailgate and connect with McAlister's on Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli, and Twitter and Instagram at @McAlistersDeli.

About McAlister's

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's famous sweet tea. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's brand has more than 400 restaurants in 30 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com.

