MCAP LLC Announces New Hires And Product Expansion Into ETFs

NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MCAP LLC ("MCAP"), a financial technology focused electronic market maker, today announced a continuation of its 2020 strategic growth plan, with several new hires and product expansion. Daniel Seidenstein, Anthony Zmuda and Liz Koenig have joined the company in Relationship Management roles. They will play a key part in the expansion and growth of products, as MCAP continues to position itself as a leading technology, execution & customer service driven market maker. All three will be responsible for cultivating relationships with institutions & agency broker dealer desks in ADRs, ETFs and various fixed income products. MCAP is one of the largest market makers in ADRs, Foreign Ordinaries & US Government Bonds, making markets in thousands of securities.

Mr. Seidenstein joins MCAP from Citigroup where he was Managing Director & Head of Retail Execution. Mr. Zmuda joins from Virtu where he was Managing Director Sales Trading. Ms. Koenig joins from Jefferies where she worked in relationship management in the fixed income trading division.

David Menn, CEO at MCAP, commented, "We are excited to have these market professionals join MCAP as we continue to grow our customer facing business and expand into new products like ETFs. This product expansion is a natural growth area for us due to the similarities in the operational aspects of ADRs and ETFs. We plan to focus on ETFs in International Equities and Fixed Income markets due to the fact that we make markets in many of the underlying securities that make up these ETFs."

In addition, MCAP recently welcomed Steve Cocco to its fixed income trading division and Kevin O'Halloran to its equity trading division. Mr. Cocco was formerly with CG Capital Markets where he traded CDs & money markets and Mr. O'Halloran was formerly with National Securities where he specialized in ADR trading.

MCAP LLC is a leading electronic securities market maker and financial technology developer. Our market making efforts are focused on American Depository Receipts (ADRs), Foreign Ordinary Shares, US Treasuries, MBS, ETFs and various money market instruments. MCAP acts as a principal and utilizes proprietary technology to provide active prices on various marketplaces. We actively develop proprietary technology solutions to improve market liquidity, increase execution speed and foster greater transparency. MCAP focuses on developing technologies and trading strategies in order to provide customers with customized trading solutions and unique market access.

