m.Care Named to AVIA Connect's Top 10 Virtual Visits Companies

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- m.Care , a fully-owned subsidiary of LifeScience Technologies (LST), announced today that it was recognized as a Top 10 Virtual Visits Company for 2023 upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Connect, the leading digital health marketplace.

m.Care was founded in 2012, and burst on the telehealth scene by being competitively selected to power the world's first virtual hospital. Ten years later, its predictive AI-powered platform is the virtual care platform of choice for many of the nation's leading healthcare systems.

m.Care is recognized as a Top 10 Company in the AVIA Connect's Top Virtual Visit Companies Report.

"We are delighted to be recognized by AVIA as one of the top virtual visit platforms in the country," said m.Care President Steve Hendrix. "Our technology is extraordinary, providing a predictive, proactive platform that truly enhances care and improves patient outcomes. What makes the m.Care platform unique is its robust feature set and ability to be configured for any patient population. It is easy to use, including voice recognition support for patients needing this capability, and delivers on the promise of truly engaging the patient in their care."

The AVIA Top Virtual Visit Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of health system implementation data across the country, and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of virtual visits, the report helps define the virtual visit landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"The rate of change and digital solutions in healthcare are progressing at an incredible rate," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "AVIA Connect and the Top Companies report aim to satisfy a vital market demand: providing health systems with information and understanding of the quickly advancing virtual visit field. We are ecstatic to aid health systems in comprehending and finding solutions that can accelerate their capability to support patients outside of the confinements of their hospitals."

AVIA Connect is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

The m.Care® platform is a remote patient monitoring and engagement platform which has over 60 separate, yet integrated, software applets for monitoring physical activity, nutrition, medication adherence, and key vital signs. The m.Care® solution integrates with fitness and Bluetooth-enabled devices and most applets support voice recognition. The patient-facing mobile app runs on any smart device.

The back-end system is a web-based Care Management Portal, complete with an easily configurable alert and task management system, as well as dashboards for monitoring the assigned patient population.

The platform uses data analytics and predictive modeling to proactively manage a targeted patient population.

Documented outcomes include:

Patient satisfaction rate over 98%

Reductions in readmissions and emergency room visits by over 50%

Patient compliance over 93%; way above the industry average

Overall reduction of 30% in the cost of care

m.Care provides the tools healthcare providers need to improve care, better connect their teams with patients, and improve efficiencies while reducing costs.

Providing solutions for both medical and behavioral health providers, m.Care is in a strong growth phase and amid a capital raise campaign.

