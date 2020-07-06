McCain Capital Partners and Classic Fire Protection Announce Partnership

TORONTO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - McCain Capital Partners ("MCP") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Rick Berwick, founder and Chief Executive Officer, in the long-term success of Classic Fire Protection ("Classic"). Classic is an industry leader and an expert in Canada's fire and life safety regulations and requirements. Together with MCP, Classic's outstanding team will build on the company's long history and excellent reputation of providing fast, efficient, 24-7 customer service.

"MCP is the long-term, strategic partner I have been looking for", said Rick Berwick, Founder and CEO of Classic. "The commitment that MCP has made will enable continued investment in Classic's people, products, and technology, and will further enhance our ability to deliver unparalleled solutions and service to our customers in Southern Ontario and across Canada."

"From our first meeting, we were very impressed by the values-driven, service-oriented business that Rick and the team have built", said MCP's Zac McIsaac. "We are thrilled to partner with Classic for the long-term, and we are committed to advancing the company's industry leadership, which will benefit all of Classic's employees, customers, and suppliers."

About Classic Fire Protection

Classic Fire Protection is a total fire protection company. Founded in 1988, Classic has grown to become a leader in the industry due to the talent, knowledge, and motivation of its entire staff. The company distributes products from the world's leading manufacturers, and can service all your fire protection needs with its large fleet of vehicles and field staff of fully-licensed sprinkler fitters, certified fire alarm technicians, and factory-trained kitchen suppression and fire extinguisher technicians. Operating from 3 modern and well-located facilities in the Greater Toronto Area, Classic employs more than 170 people.

About McCain Capital Partners

McCain Capital Partners is in the business of growing businesses. As a family-owned, Canadian investment firm, it makes long-term investments alongside strong, aligned management teams to build real value in the companies in its portfolio.

McCain Capital is a patient investor, not bound by short-term return expectations or liquidity requirements. Rather, it brings an entrepreneurial and flexible approach to partnerships, providing permanent capital, strategic guidance, and operational support.

