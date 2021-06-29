McCann Health Celebrates Most Cannes Awards Wins in Network History

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Health took home a record-breaking 17 awards during the 2020/2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the most awards won at the annual awards show in the agency's history.

The performance more than doubles the agency's previous record of 8 awards, won in 2018.

"I couldn't be prouder of our McCann Health team with this year's results," said John Cahill, Global Chief Executive Officer, McCann Health. "Being recognized for world-class creativity and impact on a global stage is always such an honor, even more so to have such tremendous success during a year when every brand and business found themselves focused on health. As always, our success is enabled by our brave clients, partners and collaborators, we value their support.."

Contributing to an astounding 11 of those 17 awards was "The Bread Exam," a smart and provocative campaign that teaches women to perform self-checks in order to detect early signs of breast cancer. The campaign – which subversively looks like a standard YouTube cooking video but teaches life-saving lessons in a way that does not violate cultural -- was developed to help tackle cultural taboos in traditional communities in the Middle East. The work was created by McCann Paris, in collaboration with McCann Health London, FP7 McCann and Weber Shandwick. The work was supported by a trio of clients: Spinneys Supermarkets, American University of Beirut Medical Centre and the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation. The campaign won the Grand Prix in PR, one of the two Grand Prix won by parent agency McCann Worldgroup, along with won 3 Gold Lions (in Health & Wellness, Media and PR), 3 Silver Lions (in Health & Wellness, Social & Influencer and Brand Experience) and 4 Bronze Lions (in Media, Direct, PR and Brand Experience.

"We are so thrilled to chalk up McCann Health's most awarded year at Cannes in the history of the Festival," said Matt Eastwood, Global Chief Creative Officer. "But what makes it even more gratifying is that it occurred during one of the toughest business environments our clients have ever faced. Our clients have resoundingly embraced creativity and confirmed that they see it as one of the most powerful forces in business. And that is incredibly exciting."

McCann Health New York's impactful "Unfinished Votes" campaign was awarded a Silver Lion in Health and two Bronze Lions in Direct and Social & Influencer. The work for non-profit organization Change the Ref leverages AI technology to bring Parkland school shooting victim Joaquin Oliver back to life to encourage people to vote – because he can't -- and to work to end gun violence.

McCann Health Dubai, along with FP7 McCann Dubai and FP7 McCann Beirut, were awarded a Silver Lion in Health and Wellness and a Bronze Lion in Brand Experience for their campaign "Blood Unity." The campaign for NGO Donner Sang Compter turned tradition on its head to encourage blood donation and save lives in Lebanon. By encouraging Muslims observing the Day of Ashura who engage in blood-letting to donate their blood instead of spilling it, the campaign created an incredibly successful blood drive for the region.

Following up on their Grand Prix win at the last Cannes Lions show in 2019 (the Cannes Lions were canceled in 2020), McCann Health Shanghai won a Silver Lion in Pharma for their film "The Number," a beautiful story about a father and daughter and the caregiver's experience for families dealing with Alzheimer's. The work was completed for Greenvalley's Product: 971, a medicine for Alzheimer's.

About McCann Health

McCann Health is the world's top creatively awarded and effective health network. Through combining science, creative and strategy, the agency strives to deliver best-in-class services to clients. Its 2,500+ employees in 60 offices across 20 countries are united by one vision: to help clients play a meaningful role for healthier lives. McCann Health spans a range of global practices including advertising and promotion, strategic consulting, healthcare professional marketing, medical communications, consumer health and wellness, global health and specialty practices like pharmacy, payer and patient engagement.

As the winner of 12 "Network of the Year" titles from the industry's top five creative award shows, McCann Health's recent accolades include being named the 2019 Cannes Lions Healthcare Network of the Year for the third time and being awarded Cannes Grand Prix in the last two consecutive festivals. McCann Health was also named the "Most Awarded Network" for the second straight year at the 2019 Creative Floor Awards. Additional recognition for McCann Health agencies came from the Clio Health Awards, MM&M, London International Awards, Epica, and other shows across the globe. McCann Health's North American agencies received recognition in high-profile industry awards shows in 2019 and 2020, including McCann Health Managed Markets recent "Agency of the Year" award at the 2020 Med Ad News Manny awards.

