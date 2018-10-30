McCann Health Wins Most Awarded Network At The 2018 Creative Floor Healthcare Show

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Health, two-time Network of the Year winner at Cannes Lions Health, announced today that it has won Most Awarded Network 2018 at the Creative Floor Healthcare Awards celebrating the world's best health and wellness creative work.

"We're incredibly proud to have won Most Awarded Network 2018 at the Creative Floor show," said Adrian Parr, Executive Creative Director, McCann Health EMEA. "It's especially gratifying because it means that our work is being recognized as world-class by a jury that goes beyond healthcare to include creative luminaries from outside the industry."

"We're honored that McCann Health's outstanding creative work has been acknowledged by some of the world's toughest international judges," said John Cahill, Global CEO McCann Health. "Many agencies in our global network contributed to this win which is a great sign of our network creative power."

The winners in the Healthcare Professional category for Best Film Individual includes "Lives Move Forward" by McCann Health London and "Joint Decisions: It's Your Call" by McCann Echo. McCann Health London also won Best Cinematography for "Lives Move Forward," Best Internal Communications for "Expanding Worlds" and Best Press Campaign for "Forgotten Faces."

In the Patient/Consumer Category, McCann Health Japan's "Washable Book" won Best Print Sales Material and Best Product Design & Mode of Action. McCann Health London and McCann Echo won Best Film Individual for "Lives Move Forward" and "Joint Decisions: It's Your Call" respectively. And McCann Health London won Best Cinematography for "The Journey."

In the Charity Pro Bono category, McCann Echo's work for "#SaveNJLives" won for Best Art Direction and Best Mixed Media campaign and McCann Torre Lazur's "The Orange Project: A World Record Holder" won for Best Social Media campaign.

