McCann Worldgroup Named #1 Agency Network for Promoting Good In "Good Report" From WARC and ACT Responsible

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup was named the #1 advertising agency network for promoting good in the 2019 Good Report, a collaboration by WARC and ACT Responsible. The Good Report is a unique ranking of the world's best use of creative communications to promote sustainability and social responsibility to raise awareness of major social and environmental issues.

Additionally, Microsoft's "Changing the Game," created by McCann New York, and Ikea's "ThisAbles," from McCann Tel Aviv, were included in the report's 5 top-ranked campaigns for social good. McCann New York was also named the #2 individual agency for promoting good by the report.

Harris Diamond, CEO of McCann Worldgroup, said, "We are very proud of the work our agencies do to help our clients improve the lives of people in the local, regional and global markets they serve. For us, a great creative idea has to demonstrate how the brand can play a meaningful role in people's lives. Work that promotes the greater good has to reflect what the brand's sense of purpose really stands for."

The Good Report recognition continues McCann Worldgroup's strong performance in creative and effectiveness awards. In addition to the Good Report, McCann Worldgroup was named the #1 network for effectiveness in the 2020 WARC Effective 100 rankings, and McCann New York topped the WARC Creative 100 Ranking as the #1 most creative individual agency. McCann Worldgroup also was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020 and was named Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. McCann Worldgroup was named 2019 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek; Network of the Year by Campaign Magazine US; and EMEA Agency Network of the Year the last two years in Campaign's European rankings.

The Good Report is produced by ACT Responsible, the international non-profit association and largest global source of the world's best ads on social and environmental issues, in collaboration with WARC, the worldwide authority on marketing and media effectiveness and publisher of the WARC Creative 100 Rankings, a global benchmark of creative excellence in advertising.

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. In 2019, McCann Worldgroup was selected as Adweek magazine's "Global Agency Of The Year," was recognized as Network of the Year by the Cannes Lions, and was named by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company for the second year in a row. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

