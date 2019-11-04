McCann Worldgroup Named Global Network Of The Year At 2019 LIA Awards

"None of this happens without our brave brand and talented production partners," said Rob Reilly, Global Creative Chairman of McCann Worldgroup. "This is a great honor for every single McCann Worldgroup employee who works so hard, day in and day out, to deliver the best product possible."

McCann New York received two Grand LIAs for their work for Microsoft on Xbox's "Changing the Game" and "Generation Lockdown" for March For Our Lives. Additionally, McCann Paris received a Grand LIA for "The Non-Issue" for L'Oréal Paris and McCann Tel Aviv won a Grand LIA for Ikea's "ThisAbles." Gold, Silver and Bronze campaigns included work from McCann, MRM//McCann, McCann Health, Casanova//McCann, Momentum and Weber Shandwick. In addition to the Grand LIA winners, Verizon, Nestlé Purina, USPS, and Lockheed Martin were among the many clients recognized.

The LIAs also recognized McCann Worldgroup as the Regional Network of the Year for the Middle East and Africa, and McCann Tel Aviv was awarded Agency of the Year for the same region. McCann New York was also named Regional Agency of the Year for North America.

The LIA honors follow a year of top-line recognition for McCann Worldgroup at creative and creative effectiveness awards competitions. McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes International Festival of Creativity in June. Recently, McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year at the 2019 Jay Chiat Awards and at the 2019 Golden Drum Awards. In April, McCann Worldgroup was named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2019 Effie Effectiveness Index, the second consecutive year for earning that leadership distinction. McCann New York was also recognized as Agency of the Year at the 2019 Clio Awards.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was recognized by the Cannes Lions as the 2019 Network of the Year and by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company both in 2018 and 2019. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup

Related Links

http://www.mccannworldgroup.com

