McCann Worldgroup Named Most Effective Agency Network In 2019 Global Effie Effectiveness Index

Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup, said, "This recognition by the Effies was made possible by our clients' willingness to partner with us to push marketing boundaries and drive their businesses forward. Our position as the global leader in helping our clients grow their brands and businesses comes from our combined strength in business leadership, creativity and effectiveness on a global scale."

The Effie Effectiveness rankings also recognized the global marketers who were the most successful in producing effective results with their marketing communications, and included a number of global clients served by McCann Worldgroup, including Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, Mastercard, Nestle, and Nescafé.

McCann Worldgroup was also ranked as the #1 agency network for effectiveness in four of the five Effie global regions: Europe, the Middle East/North Africa, APAC and North America.

Two of McCann Worldgroup's agency offices were ranked in the top three among all individual advertising agency offices ranked globally. FP7//McCann Dubai was ranked #2 and McCann Worldgroup India's New Delhi office ranked #3. In addition, FP7//McCann Cairo ranked #8, McCann Lima #9, McCann New York #11 and McCann Tel Aviv #16. McCann's global network ranking of #1 owes a great deal to the fact that McCann scored 7 of the top 20 most effective individual agencies in the world.

Suzanne Powers, global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup, said, "Our mission is to help our clients' brands play a meaningful role in people's lives, and this recognition like this doesn't happen by chance. It takes the effort of our entire team coming together across the globe, and the partnership with our business leaders, creatives and, of course, our clients."

Earlier this week, Ms. Powers was named "2019 Chief Strategy Office of the Year" by Advertising Age magazine.

The Effie Index recognition rankings follows McCann Worldgroup being named the #1 advertising agency network for creative effectiveness in the 2019 WARC Effective 100 rankings, released in March. The WARC Rankings are a global index of combined creative, effective and media excellence rankings in advertising.

About Effie Worldwide

Effie Worldwide is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that stands for effectiveness in marketing communications, spotlighting marketing ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The Effie network works with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience relevant and first-class insights into effective marketing strategy. The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry and recognize any and all forms of marketing communication that contribute to a brand's success. Since 1968, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with the Global Effie, regional Asia Pacific, Euro, Latin American, North American and Middle East / North Africa Effie programs and more than 40 national Effie programs. For more details, visit www.effie.org .

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with over 20,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann Erickson (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), and PMK-BNC (entertainment/brand/popular culture).

