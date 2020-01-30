McCann Worldgroup Named Network Of The Year By Campaign US

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year at the inaugural U.S. Agency of the Year Awards by Campaign US. The advertising publication also honored Devika Bulchandani, the President of McCann New York who was recently elevated to President of McCann North America, as Agency Head of the Year. Sean Bryan and Tom Murphy, Co-Chief Creative Officers of McCann New York, were named Creative People of the Year. The honors were awarded by a jury comprised of clients from across the industry.

"This recognition would not have been possible without the constant support from our clients in our creative partnerships," said Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "I'm proud that Devika has been named Agency Head of the Year, as her fearless leadership and dedication to the success of McCann New York, and now McCann North America, has shaped the agency into the success it is today."

Devika Bulchandani has led McCann New York through a period of both substantial growth and increasing industry recognition. Bulchandani joined McCann in 1997 as a strategist, rose to become Managing Director, and was named President of McCann New York in 2017. She was elevated to President of North America for McCann in December 2019.

In addition, The Campaign US awards honored Sean Bryan and Tom Murphy, who share the role of CCO for McCann New York. The pair joined the agency as a creative team in 2004 and rose to the top of the agency's creative leadership. They were named co-CCOs in 2012. Since then, they have led the office to become one of the most successful agencies in the world. The agency's work is among the most celebrated creative work of the past decade.

"Sean and Tom have are some of the most humble, hard-working and talented leaders on the planet," said Rob Reilly, Global Creative Chairman, McCann Worldgroup. "They've led McCann New York through an impressive year of creative success and more importantly, in delivering meaningful growth for our clients' brands."

The network of the year recognition follows an unprecedented year of recognition in both creativity and effectiveness awards. McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Recently, Adweek named McCann Worldgroup as Global Agency of the Year. McCann Worldgroup was named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2019 Effie Effectiveness Index and network of the year at the 2019 Epica Awards, the creative prize awarded by journalists covering the marketing and communications industries.

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was recognized by the Cannes Lions as the 2019 Network of the Year and by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company both in 2018 and 2019. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

