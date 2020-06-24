McCaw Property Management Expands Team as Firm Continues to Experience Strong Growth

KELLER, Texas, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCaw Property Management, a full-service real estate asset management company providing professional property management and real estate brokerage services throughout North Texas, today announced the hiring of Jon Shoop as a Business Development Manager.

In his role, Jon is responsible for identifying new owners/investors and partners, and successfully onboarding them to the McCaw Property Management platform. In this relationship management and customer-centric position, he expertly assesses the needs of each party and strives to ensure that all client and McCaw goals are achieved and that investments are positioned to be profitable.

Before joining McCaw Property Management, Jon spent nearly a decade with Total Nutrition, a leading provider of sports nutrition, weight loss, and supplement products. While at Total Nutrition, he led a team of four managers and 12 sales associates across stores in Texas and Oklahoma and successfully grew annual revenues to more than $1.5 million.

"I'm very excited to have Jon join our team," said Kyle McCaw, owner of McCaw Property Management. "Despite these challenging economic times, our business continues to grow. It's critical that we have the appropriate staff and resources in place to better serve our clients, effectively manage properties, and help drive profitable investments. Jon will play an integral role in the ongoing success of our investors and our business."

Jon lives in Dallas Fort Worth with his wife, Emily (an ER nurse), and their two young children. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, mountain biking, watersports, fishing, snowboarding, camping, and sightseeing.

About McCaw Property Management

McCaw Property Management is a full-service real estate asset management company providing professional property management and real estate brokerage services throughout North Texas. Services include showings, rent collection, maintenance, tenant placement, tenant screening, inspections and lease renewals. Established in 2008 by owner and Texas A&M alumnus, Kyle McCaw, the firm is dedicated to providing clients with excellent customer service while maximizing owner profitability. Based in Keller, Texas, McCaw Property Management currently serves much of the state's northern region, including Arlington, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denton, Frisco, Irving, Lewisville, Mansfield, McKinney, Plano, Richardson, Wataugu, and Weatherford.



For more information, please visit our website at www.mccawpropertymanagement.com, call us at

817-491-2553, or email us at [email protected].

