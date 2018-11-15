McCaw Property Management Ranked 6th on the 14th Annual AGGIE 100 List of Fastest Growing Companies

KELLER, Texas, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- McCaw Property Management, Northern Texas' leading investment and management service, today announced it has been ranked 6th on the 14th annual Aggie 100 list of the fastest-growing companies world-wide owned and operated by former students of Texas A&M University with a compound annual growth rate of 97.73%.

2018 Aggie 100 Honoree

Licensed Real Estate Broker Kyle McCaw founded McCaw Property Management in 2008 as a fledgling, one-man real estate boutique. Over the past decade under his leadership, the property management company has grown to a staff of 12 trained in residential property management services throughout Dallas, Fort Worth, and the surrounding areas with over 500 residential properties under management. McCaw Property Management's affordable property management services offer tenant placement and feedback, rental property cleaning, property maintenance and repairs, rent collection and remittance, detailed rental property inspections, and much more. For a small fee that is deducted from rental payments each month, clients have peace of mind knowing that they have a thorough, trustworthy property management company working with them to keep tenants happy and investment property running smoothly 24/7.

"My passion for real estate began as a student at Texas A&M University. Shortly after graduation, I began my real estate investment career by purchasing several income properties," stated Kyle McCaw, Founder and Owner of McCaw Property Management. "I am so proud to be recognized for the accomplishments achieved over the past decade and cannot see where our continuing rapid growth will take us!"

The 100 Aggie-owned companies with the highest compound annual revenue growth from 2015 to 2017 were recognized at a formal celebration at the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University's Kyle Field on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The honorees were joined in celebration by family, friends, employees, faculty, administrators, current students, and fellow entrepreneurs.

"We are extremely proud of the 14th class of the Aggie 100. We continue to be amazed at the drive and determination of these Aggie entrepreneurs. They embody all that Texas A&M represents," states Dr. Richard H. Lester, Executive Director of the Mays Business School's McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship. "The McFerrin Center has numerous programs to support the entrepreneurial endeavors of students, but being part of this exemplary group is the pinnacle. Every young Aggie entrepreneur aspires to be a part of the Aggie 100. Congratulations to all for a job well done!"

The complete Aggie 100 list can be viewed at www.aggie100.com. The Aggie 100 is founded and sponsored by Mays Business School's McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University.

About McCaw Property Management

Investing in real estate does not have to be scary or time consuming. At McCaw Property Management (www.McCawPropertyManagement.com), we are passionate about creating long term wealth and income through real estate investing. Let us do the hard work. Learn More About McCaw Property Management

