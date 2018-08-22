McChrystal, Landrieu to Speak at Insurance Information Institute's Forum on Jan. 17, 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu will address the 37th annual Property/Casualty (P/C) Joint Industry Forum on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

McChrystal, commander of U.S. and International Forces in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, is the Forum's luncheon keynote speaker (12:30 p.m.). Landrieu, mayor of New Orleans from 2010 to 2018, will be a key participant in a panel discussion on building community resilience and interviewed during the day's final session (5 p.m.).

"2018's natural disasters caused significant loss of life and widespread property damage in states like California, Florida, and North Carolina. Given the severity of these events, insurers and reinsurers, as they always do, responded immediately to meet the economic needs of the impacted individuals," said Sean Kevelighan, CEO, Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.). "Gen. McChrystal and Mayor Landrieu have successfully dealt with adversity in their careers, making their presence all the more appropriate at 2019's Joint Industry Forum." Kevelighan will host 'In Conversation with Mitch Landrieu,' from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Leading the Way Forward" is the theme of the 2019 P/C Joint Industry Forum. The formal agenda begins at 10:30 a.m. and concludes at 5:30 p.m. Subject matter experts will be discussing issues of significant importance to insurers and reinsurers, such as:

Economics and Geopolitical Uncertainty's Impacts on Insurers

Building Community Resilience in Disaster-Prone Areas

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Risks, Ethics & Opportunities

Registration for the event is open to the media, executives at P/C, reinsurance and life insurance companies, public affairs and insurance trade association leaders, regulators, and state and federal government representatives.

The I.I.I. has a full library of educational videos on its YouTube Channel. Information about I.I.I. mobile apps can be found here.

THE I.I.I. IS A NONPROFIT, COMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION SUPPORTED BY THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY.

Insurance Information Institute, 110 William Street, New York, NY 10038; (212) 346-5500; www.iii.org

SOURCE Insurance Information Institute

Related Links

http://www.iii.org

