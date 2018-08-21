McClain Companies Breaks Ground on 30,000 sq ft Shopping Center in Lafayette

Construction is underway on the first of the four buildings that offers 7,500 square feet of space. This building is over 80% leased with tenants that offer a women's boutique, a hair & massage salon, and a new exciting restaurant concept. The estimated completion of this phase is slated for late 2018.

McLain MarketPlace has plans for a new state of the art Anytime Fitness Center, health and juice bar, as well as a meat market.

For more information, contact McLain Companies. 337.456.4690.

SOURCE McLain Companies