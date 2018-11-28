McClatchy Promotes Rebecca Poynter to Publisher of Three Western Washington State Media Companies

In this new publishing role, Poynter succeeds David Zeeck who is stepping down as publisher of McClatchy's Western Washington state markets as of January 11, 2019.

"We're grateful to David for his strong leadership, contributions and vision at McClatchy over the past quarter century," said Gary Wortel, McClatchy's West Regional Publisher. "He's highly respected among colleagues across McClatchy, throughout our industry and in his community. As past president of the American Society of News Editors and recent appointee to the University of Washington Board of Regents, I have no doubt he'll continue to have a positive impact in the community no matter what new challenge he decides to pursue. His insight, wit and perspective will be missed."

Poynter joined McClatchy in April 2018, bringing with her two decades of industry experience in leading local, regional and national news outlets. She served as president at Gannett Mid-Michigan and led the Lansing State Journal and other titles. Poynter also served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Michigan.com in Detroit. From 2004 to 2007, Poynter was National/Major Advertising Manager at McClatchy's Herald Leader in Lexington, Ky. -- owned at that time by Knight-Ridder.

"We're fortunate to have Rebecca as David's successor. She's already made a strong mark in Boise in her eight months with McClatchy," said Wortel. "No one is better suited than Rebecca to continue to drive our digital transformation, connect with local businesses and bolster growth in the Northwest markets we serve."

"I look forward to building on the solid foundation David Zeeck leaves in Washington while taking this opportunity to better-connect our media companies in the Northwest," said Rebecca Poynter. "These are vibrant, expanding markets served by talented teams of journalists and salespeople. Maximizing resources across the Northwest will allow us to serve these communities more effectively, and to grow local journalism and local businesses together."

