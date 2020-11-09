McCloskey Motors Receives BBB's Excellence In Customer Service Award for Third Consecutive Year!

McCloskey Motors, Inc, is celebrating its 31 st year in business and this is the THIRD TIME that McCloskey Motors has received the Excellence in Customer Service Award from the BBB. In what has been a year of ups and downs, McCloskey Motors has provided stability and certainty to their customers. It is unprecedented that a Used Car Dealer has received the prestigious award for so many years in a row. McCloskey Motors set a record the first time and they continue to be the only Independent Used Car and Truck Dealer to ever receive this award in the entire United States. In 2019 they received the award for a second time. And now they have broken their own record by receiving the Excellence in Customer Service Award in 2020, for the third year in a row!

BBB of Southern Colorado has recognized outstanding customer service since 1995. Businesses that espouse best practices in customer service ultimately make the community a better place to live. For the awards, businesses must meet or exceed a rubric containing a set of rigorous criteria viewed as standards for excellence in customer service and experience across multiple industries.

"Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is proud of this year's four recipients of the prestigious Excellence In Customer Service Award. Even during the pandemic, these businesses have undertaken the rigorous vetting process and proven they are superstars in customer service. McCloskey Motors, Inc. is among this prestigious group," said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and Executive Director of BBB of Southern Colorado.

McCloskey Motors was evaluated by an independent team of BBB evaluators that visited their stores to review customer service processes and procedures. McCloskey Motors and their team were determined to have a mature customer service process which demonstrates an outstanding customer experience, quality training processes, and action taken based on data review to evolve their processes in a way that takes care of and satisfies customers.

The McCloskey Motors team has previously received the Colorado Independent Auto Dealers Association "Quality Dealer of the Year Award" in 1994 and 2012, has been recognized as the National Independent Auto Dealer Association's "National Quality Dealer Of The Year," 2018 BBB Excellence In Customer Service Award, and many other prestigious awards both in and outside of industry.

Joe McCloskey said, "Thank you to our customers, our community; to the Better Business Bureau, and thank you to our employees and their families, as they are the ones that really deserve the recognition for creating a legacy of excellence in customer service."

ABOUT MCCLOSKEY MOTORS

In 1989 Joe and Ann McCloskey started McCloskey Motors in a garage in an ally with one light bulb and have enjoyed a flourishing business for 31 years. They have grown to two showrooms, two service facilities with 22 service bays, and an appearance center with eight bays to keep cars and trucks at near showroom quality. McCloskey Motors is proud to still be a Family Owned Dealership and the dealership of choice for many in their local community. Their services include automotive repair, original parts and accessories, used car and truck sales and award-winning finance options for most every make and model or used vehicles.

McCloskey's offers a variety of over 300 top quality used cars, trucks, vans and SUV's to the Colorado Springs community. Their goal is not to just sell a vehicle today, but to establish a long-lasting relationship and to sell their community and the families there, cars and trucks for future generations as well.

McCloskey Motors has been BBB Accredited for twenty- six years. Since opening McCloskey Motors has always made an effort to be the pinnacle of excellent customer service. They operate with integrity and cultivate many business relationships throughout Colorado. McCloskey has amassed more than 8,000 positive online reviews from their customer, supporting their win of the Excellence in Customer Service Award.

McCloskey Motors has two primary locations in Colorado Springs:

McCloskey Imports & 4x4's McCloskey Truck Town 6710 N. Academy Blvd. 5515 N. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Colorado Springs, CO 80918

For more information, contact Mike Phillips 719-492-2082 or email [email protected] or visit McCloskey Motors (https://bigjoeauto.com), and follow them on social media.

SOURCE McCloskey Motors

Related Links

https://bigjoeauto.com

