McCormick & Company Extends Premium Pay Incentives in the U.S. While Continuing to Hire During Pandemic

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, announced plans to extend premium pay incentives through June to U.S. employees who are required to physically work onsite to keep essential food supply operations running. Workers will receive an additional $2.00 per hour. McCormick continues to hire during the pandemic given its critical role in providing key ingredients to the entire food industry.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees continues to be our top priority. We are proud to be able to provide continuous employment and pay incentives to our employees during these unprecedented times," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick. "We'd like to thank and recognize our essential workers who come to work every day while other businesses are closed or are in the early stages of reopening. They are our heroes and we're standing together so that we all emerge from this crisis even stronger than before."

The company also plans to maintain other workforce benefits including flexibility to care for dependents in conjunction with school or care facilities being unavailable due to COVID-19 as well as the continuation of 100% pay for up to 12 weeks if operations are suspended.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com .

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:

Lori Robinson (410-527-6004 or [email protected])

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.mccormickcorporation.com

