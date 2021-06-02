McCormick & Company joins the Fortune 500 with strong track record of Industry Leading Performance

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was officially named to the Fortune 500 list of Companies by Fortune Magazine in early June. McCormick's overarching focus on growth and the successful execution of the Company's strategies has consistently driven industry leading revenue growth. As a result, McCormick ranked 482 overall on the list marking an important milestone for the Company. The Fortune 500 ranks the largest United States corporations by total revenue for their respective fiscal years.

"We are proud of our sustained performance and being included on the prestigious Fortune 500 list," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company. "McCormick delivered top-tier financial performance while continuing to build the McCormick of the future, with investments in supply chain, innovation and brand marketing that will position the company for continued success in 2021 and beyond. At McCormick, we take pride in delivering top-tier financial results while doing what's right. We remain focused on advancing our Purpose-led Performance goals centered around our continued commitment to people, communities and the planet."

McCormick's inclusion on the Fortune 500 is among other notable recognitions the Company has received as it achieves impressive growth while advancing its purpose-led initiatives. This year, McCormick was also recognized on the Corporate Knights 2021 Global 100 Sustainability Index, Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List and DiversityInc's Top 50 list of Companies for Diversity.

The Fortune 500 ranking was first introduced in 1955 and reflects approximately two-thirds of the United States gross domestic product as of 2020.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

