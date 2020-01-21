McCormick & Company Ranked World's 22nd Most Sustainable Corporation and No. 1 in Food on Corporate Knights 2020 Global 100 Sustainability Index

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, was named the world's 22nd most sustainable corporation and No. 1 in the Food Products Industry on the 2020 Global 100 Sustainability Index released today at the World Economic Forum by Corporate Knights. The Company retained its top position among its peers in food.

"I'm proud to be honored for the fourth year in a row on the prestigious Global 100 Index. At McCormick, sustainability and transparency remain a chief priority and we continue to embed it throughout our global business," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President, and CEO of McCormick & Company. "While we've made significant progress to date on many of our sustainability goals, we know that our journey is never complete."

McCormick's commitment to sustainability is outlined through a set of aspirational goals to be met by 2025. The company expects to release its 2019 Purpose-led Performance (PLP) Report before the end of January. The report emphasizes the company's work to do what's right while delivering superior financial results. McCormick expects to report progress on its efforts to help improve the health & wellbeing of people, build vibrant communities and make a positive impact on our planet.

To learn more about McCormick's Purpose-led Performance journey and to view the PLP Report, please visit http://www.mccormickcorporation.com/our-commitment.

The Global 100 Index is recognized as a leader in transparency and industry best practices for sustainability. The companies named are among the top overall sustainability performers in their respective industries. Corporate Knights assesses all publicly-listed companies with a gross minimum revenue of $1B (FY2018) to create the annual ranking. The Global 100 Index is determined by using 21 key performance indicators, including resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue and supplier performance.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

