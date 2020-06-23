McCormick Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share on its common stocks, payable July 20, 2020 to shareholders of record July 6, 2020. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $2.28 per share paid in fiscal year 2019.

This is the 96th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

