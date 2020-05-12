McCormick Recognizes 2020 Unsung Heroes During Virtual Event; Awards $105,000 in Total Scholarships

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, announced Logan Welsh and Grant Carey as the 84th and 85th recipients of the Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, worth $40,000 over four years. To date, the company has awarded over $1.8 Million in scholarships to deserving student athletes.

The company's 80th annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards virtual event was broadcast live online with nearly 2,000 attendees across 30 states, including student athletes, parents or guardians, coaches and athletic directors. Justin Tucker, Pro Bowl Kicker for the Baltimore Ravens, delivered a congratulatory message to the student-athletes. "You've already shown you have what it takes to succeed, so keep pushing yourself, keep doing the right thing, we're rooting for you, and we know you'll go far. Congratulations," said Justin Tucker.

DJ Kopec, official DJ for the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders, also provided musical entertainment and Scott Garceau, a veteran Baltimore area sports radio personality, served as the master of ceremonies for the 28th consecutive year.

Ms. Welsh and Mr. Carey were chosen from a total of 114 honorees who were recognized as Unsung Heroes this year, nominated from 69 Baltimore-area public, private, parochial and independent schools. McCormick is proud to continue the tradition of honoring students throughout the region.

Ms. Welsh, a lacrosse player at Patapsco High School, showcases her strong work ethic on and off the field, drawing praise from coaches and teammates alike. While she plays, she focuses on her team scoring the most goals to win, not about who gets the credit for them. As one of only three upperclassmen on the team, she made it a priority to ensure the success of her younger teammates. When her team's goalie was injured during a game this season, Ms. Welsh, never having played the position, volunteered to step in to help her team win the game. She consistently demonstrates unselfish team play and is a true unsung hero.

Mr. Carey, a member of the golf team at Gilman School, has always commanded the respect of his peers, teammates and coaches alike for his can-do attitude toward golf and his academics. He has never let his walking disability stop him from pursuing his athletic goals. Last season, Mr. Carey earned a top ten finish in the MIAA stroke play tournament and garnered praise from opposing team coaches for his poise, steady play and determination on the golf course. In his own words, he recounted that while other sports had shut him out, the golf course was the one place where he could compete on an even playing field. He is the definition of an unsung hero.

Four other students were recognized with additional scholarships at this year's Unsung Heroes event. Makilah McKnight of Frederick Douglass High School and Andre Hawkins of Forest Park High School, each received $7,500 scholarships. Korionna Skinner of Parkville High School and Mike Reid of Owings Mills High School, each received $5,000 scholarships. Congratulations to all of our 2020 Unsung Heroes!

McCormick's Unsung Heroes program was founded by the late Charles Perry McCormick, Sr. in 1940. The mission of the program is to recognize athletes for unselfish team play and highlight the efforts of those who contribute to the success of their teams without acclaim. In 1969, the scholarship component of the award was added to the program in his honor. The Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship is awarded to one female and one male student-athlete each year and is worth $40,000 over four years.

